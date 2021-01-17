70-year-old woman accused of poisoning husband's coffee with insect repellant

OAKLAND GARDENS, Queens -- A 70-year-old woman from Queens is accused of lacing her husband's coffee with ant and roach killer multiple times, causing him to become sick.

Suncha Tinevra was caught on home surveillance video Jan. 12 retrieving a bottle from beneath a sink and squeezing its white powdery contents into her husband's coffee, Queens County District Attorney Melinda Katz said Saturday.

"The victim did become sick, but thankfully did not die," Katz said in a news release.

Tinevra allegedly spiked the husband's coffee two or three times.

She was arraigned Friday on charges of attempted assault, reckless endangerment and weapons possession, the prosecutor said.

A not guilty plea was entered on her behalf.

Detectives recovered the red-capped bottle from the home Jan. 14.

The label indicated it contained boric acid and is used to kill insects, authorities said.

Tinevra is due back in court March 10.

It was unclear Saturday whether she has an attorney able to speak on her behalf.

If convicted, she could face up to four years in prison.
