Woman poses as licensed Walgreens pharmacist for 10 years

SAN JOSE, Cal. --Walgreens is facing backlash after it was revealed that an employee who filled nearly one million prescriptions was not really a pharmacist.
The California Board of Pharmacy told KPIX that Kim Thien Le filled 745,000 prescriptions over the course of a decade at three Walgreens locations in the San Jose area. Le never graduated college and is not a licensed pharmacist, the Board said.
The Board said Le used the license numbers of two other pharmacists with similar names to pull off the ruse.
Walgreens said in a statement all pharmacist numbers nationwide have since been verified.
Even so, customers remain concerned.
"Walgreens should've done a better job in screening," said customer Monte Williams.
"It makes me suspect of how we're checking pharmacists' backgrounds," said another customer.
Walgreens said Le stopped working for the company in 2017 but declined to comment on how she managed to work for so long. It is unclear if she will face criminal charges.
The California Board of Pharmacy said it is looking into revoking the pharmacy licenses of the Walgreens locations where Le worked.