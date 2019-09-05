Woman hospitalized after being pulled from Lake Michigan at North Avenue Beach

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was transported to the hospital after being pulled from the water in Lake Michigan Thursday morning, Chicago police said.
Witnesses reported seeing a person struggling in the water at North Avenue Beach. A witness helped extract the person from the water, according to Chicago police.
A jogger saw the rescue and administered CPR until paramedics arrived.
The woman rescued was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. She's currently in critical condition, Chicago police said.
