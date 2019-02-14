Woman punched, kicked on CTA Red Line train near Addison stop

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 25-year-old woman was attacked by a man on a CTA Red Line train near the Addison stop Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

Police said the woman was on a northbound train at about 11:11 p.m. when a man punched and kicked the woman. The victim told ABC7 the man tried to pull her off the train and that he ran down the stairs and out of the station after the attack.

The suspect is described as a man, 30-40 years old, 5'5-5'9", 150-200 pounds and was wearing a brown jacket with a brown bag worn across his body and blue jeans.

Police are investigating. No one is in custody.
