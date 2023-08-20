Woman pushed out window, critically injured in Uptown: CPD

A woman was critically injured after being pushed out a window on North Kenmore Avenue in Uptown, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating after a 31-year-old woman appeared to have been pushed out of a third-story window on the city's North Side Saturday afternoon.

CPD responded about 12:40 p.m. to the 4900-block of North Kenmore Avenue in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood, and found the woman in an alley unresponsive.

She was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody Sunday morning, and Area Three detectives are investigating the incident.

