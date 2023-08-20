  • Full Story

WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Woman pushed out window, critically injured in Uptown: CPD

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, August 20, 2023 1:38PM
Woman injured after being pushed out window on North Side: CPD
EMBED <>More Videos

A woman was critically injured after being pushed out a window on North Kenmore Avenue in Uptown, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating after a 31-year-old woman appeared to have been pushed out of a third-story window on the city's North Side Saturday afternoon.

CPD responded about 12:40 p.m. to the 4900-block of North Kenmore Avenue in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood, and found the woman in an alley unresponsive.

She was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition, police said.

SEE ALSO: Boy, 3, killed in fall from 18th floor window in Uptown identified

No one was in custody Sunday morning, and Area Three detectives are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for more updates.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW