Woman raped while walking dog in Hammond, police say

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) --
Hammond police issued an alert after a 25-year-old woman reported being raped in an alleyway while walking her dog, police said.

The incident occurred in the west alley of 7100-block of Columbia Avenue between 8 p.m. and 10: 45 p.m.

She told police that she was walking her dog when a vehicle drove up behind her. A man got out, grabbed her and threw her to the ground and raped her.

The vehicle is described as a smaller, dark-colored SUV with tinted windows.

The man is described as being in his late 30s, goatee, bald, muscular build and over 6-feet tall. He was wearing a black stocking cap, a black hoodie, and black pants. He had a deep voice and smelled of cigarettes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hammond Police Det. Sgt. Chris Matonovich at 219-852-2963 or via email at cmatonovich@hammondpolice.com.
