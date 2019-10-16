Woman reportedly shot inside Alsip Wendy's

By Alexis McAdams
ALSIP, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman was reportedly shot inside a Wendy's restaurant in south suburban Alsip Tuesday night.

There was a heavy police presence inside the Wendy's at 111th Street and Cicero Avenue. A woman inside was reportedly shot around 10 p.m. and was taken to a hospital with at least one gunshot wound.

Detectives canvassed the scene and questioned people inside of the restaurant trying to piece together who the woman is and who fired the shots.

There is no word on any arrests.
