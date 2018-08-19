British woman rescued 10 hours after falling off cruise ship near Pula, Croatia

EMBED </>More Videos

A British woman was rescued after falling from a cruise ship off the coast of Pula, Croatia and spending 10 hours in the Adriatic Sea at night.

PULA, Croatia --
A British woman has been rescued after falling from a cruise ship and spending 10 hours in the Adriatic Sea at night, Croatia's coast guard said Sunday.

The unidentified woman was taken to a hospital in the town of Pula and is out of danger.

The woman fell from the Norwegian Star cruise ship, about 95 kilometers (60 miles) off Croatia's coast shortly before midnight Saturday.

A Croatian rescue ship was scrambled and found her swimming Sunday morning not far from where she was believed to have fallen.

"I fell off the back of the Norwegian Star and I was in the water for 10 hours, so these wonderful guys rescued me," she told Croatia's state HRT television as the rescue ship arrived at a dock, without explaining how she fell overboard.

The ship's captain, Lovro Oreskovic, said that she was exhausted.

"We were extremely happy for saving a human life," he said.

The circumstances of the incident were being investigated and the British Embassy in Croatia was informed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cruise shiprescuewater rescueu.s. & worldcoast guard
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2018 Chicago Air & Water Show wraps up along lakefront
2 boys die after being pulled from Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park
46 shot, 2 fatally, in weekend shootings across Chicago
HS dance team photo shoot with police creates controversy in Granite City, Ill.
2 hurt, 60 rescued from Cicero apartment building fire
3 wounded in Dolton shooting
White Sox call up top pitching prospect Michael Kopech
Yu Darvish's rehab start ends after just one inning
Show More
Rudy Giuliani: 'Truth isn't truth'
Woman robbed, sexually assaulted outside West Town home
Nun dazzles with first-pitch strike at White Sox game
Taiwan restaurant serving up ice cream shaped like Shar-Pei puppies
More News