water rescue

Woman rescued from Lake Michigan Memorial Day weekend

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman rescued from Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was rescued from Lake Michigan while swimming over Memorial Day weekend.

Thee Chicago Police Department Marine Unit officers responded near the 700 block of South Lake Shore Drive just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving a call about a person in distress in the water.

RELATED: Chicago beaches reopen for Memorial Day Weekend with high waves on Lake Michigan
Rescuers were able to pull the woman out of the water and bring her to shore, according to officials.

She was transported to Northwestern Hospital for observation in good condition, Chicago Police said.

RELATED: Lake Michigan water rescue drills resume as summer returns
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowater rescuelake michiganchicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WATER RESCUE
Father dies, son rescued after after car goes over bridge into Calumet River
Man, teen rescued after car goes over bridge, into Calumet River
Water rescue drills resume as summer returns
Students rescued when homemade boat drifts out to sea
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago riots: City still recovering 1 year later
WATCH: ISP squad car hit by suspected drunk driver while on side of road
15 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
IL Legislature approves Juneteenth as a state holiday
Ex-'Tarzan' actor among 7 plane crash victims in Tennessee
Avondale intersection where 'School of Rock' actor killed unsafe: group
Family remembers victim killed in wrong-way Dan Ryan crash
Show More
Chicago vaccine: Mass vaccination sites close, city targets localized outreach
IL House allows college athletes to sign endorsements
Oldest American, fastest woman on Everest return safely
2 dead, over 20 wounded in shooting outside Miami banquet hall: Police
13-year-old girl hospitalized in ICU after TikTok fire challenge attempt
More TOP STORIES News