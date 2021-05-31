Woman rescued from Lake Michigan Memorial Day weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was rescued from Lake Michigan while swimming over Memorial Day weekend.
Thee Chicago Police Department Marine Unit officers responded near the 700 block of South Lake Shore Drive just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving a call about a person in distress in the water.
Rescuers were able to pull the woman out of the water and bring her to shore, according to officials.
She was transported to Northwestern Hospital for observation in good condition, Chicago Police said.
