Woman rescued from Wheaton pond after falling through ice

WHEATON, Ill. -- Wheaton police officers on Friday rescued a woman who fell into an ice-covered pond while trying to retrieve her dog.A person heard screams coming from the pond about 11 a.m. in Rathje Park and found the woman fell through the ice while chasing her dog, Wheaton police said in a statement.The woman, unable to free herself, was in chest-deep icy water for five minutes when officers arrived at 616 Delles Road, police said.Police said any further delay could have had "grave consequences."Officers used a rope to pull the woman from the water. Both she and her dog were unharmed.Police warned residents that ice-covered lakes and ponds can be especially dangerous this time of year as temperatures rise.