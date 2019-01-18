GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. --A good Samaritan who found $8,000 on the side of the road has returned it to a woman whose husband died in a stretch limousine crash in upstate New York.
Terry Brubaker said she was driving through Gloversville Monday when she saw money floating through the air.
"I didn't realize it was money at first. I just saw everything floating in the air, so I stopped on the side of the road. Then I saw $100 bill, $100 bill, $50 bills, $20 bills, and I'm like, 'Wow, it's a lot of money,'" Brubaker told WTEN.
"I'm trying to dodge cars, going in, getting the money, coming back out, just standing on the side of the road."
Brubaker stopped to collect it, and then turned it in at the Fulton County Sheriff's Office just as Kim Steenburg was filing a report about the missing money.
"She was from Mayfield, the same hometown that I'm from. So that right there explains why she turned it in," Steenburg said, grateful to Brubaker for returning the money.
Steenburg said she accidentally left the money in an envelope on top of her car. She forgot to grab it after buckling her niece in.
She said part of the money was for a week-long, group honeymoon cruise she had originally planned with her late husband, Rich; his brother, Axel; and Axel's new wife, Amy.
They were three of the 20 people who died in the Oct. 6 crash in Schoharie County. Kim Steenburg was supposed to be in the limo, but stayed home that day because she wasn't feeling well.
She said the vacation was bittersweet. Steenburg ended up going on the cruise to the Bahamas with her sisters and a few close friends. But she also brought small containers with Rich, Axel and Amy's ashes inside.
"I brought them all. They're in my purse. I know this sunshine is them giving me this big warm hug," Steenburg said.
