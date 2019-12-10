Woman robbed after man attempts to pull her into alley near UIC campus, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was robbed by a man who tried to force into her an alley near the University of Illinois Chicago campus Monday night, Chicago police said.

According to police, the 22-year-old woman was standing on the sidewalk around 11:00 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Flournoy Street when a man grabbed her and attempted to take her into an alley.

A woman was robbed by a man who allegedly tried to force into her an alley near the University of Illinois Chicago campus Monday night, Chicago police said.



The attacker took property from the woman but she was able to escape, police said.

She was taken to UIC hospital where she condition was stabilized, police said.

The suspect is described as between 20-30 years-old, standing approximately 5-foot-8 and weighing 130 pounds. He had brown eyes and brown dread locks.

No arrests have been reported as Area Central detectives investigate.

A few weeks ago, Donald Thurman, 26, was charged with first-degree murder and sexual assault after police said he confessed to the murder of 19-year-old UIC sophomore Ruth George.

George was found strangled in the backseat of her family's car at a UIC parking garage near Halsted and Taylor streets after she was reported missing.

The Chicago Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagonear west sidecrimerobberyuniversity of illinois chicago
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Customers robbed at at least 3 Starbucks Monday, Chicago police say
Chicago-born rapper Juice WRLD autopsy inconclusive: medical examiner
2 men killed in Chicago Lawn shootout; 1 was with 18-month-old son: police
Democrats poised to unveil 2 impeachment articles vs. Trump
Chicago AccuWeather: Cold, blustery Tuesday
Police board holds 1st of 3 public meetings on next CPD superintendent
Schaumburg murder prompts police to reexamine McHenry Co. cold case
Show More
Man accused of leaving snowballs packed with nails in roadway
Visitation held for teacher killed in Orland Park hit-and-run crash
Police search for driver after woman seriously injured in hit-and-run
Drew Peterson moved to state prison outside of Illinois
Chicagoan George Papadopoulos at heart of Inspector General Trump/Russia report
More TOP STORIES News