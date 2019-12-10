Woman robbed after man attempts to pull her into alley near UIC campus, police say

According to police, the 22-year-old woman was standing on the sidewalk around 11:00 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Flournoy Street when a man grabbed her and attempted to take her into an alley.
The attacker took property from the woman but she was able to escape, police said.
She was taken to UIC hospital where she condition was stabilized, police said.
The suspect is described as between 20-30 years-old, standing approximately 5-foot-8 and weighing 130 pounds. He had brown eyes and brown dread locks.
No arrests have been reported as Area Central detectives investigate.
A few weeks ago, Donald Thurman, 26, was charged with first-degree murder and sexual assault after police said he confessed to the murder of 19-year-old UIC sophomore Ruth George.
George was found strangled in the backseat of her family's car at a UIC parking garage near Halsted and Taylor streets after she was reported missing.
