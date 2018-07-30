A woman was robbed at gunpoint near a CTA station on the South Side early Monday morning, Chicago police said.The robbery occurred in the 200-block of West 69th Street near the 69th Street CTA Red Line station at about 12:30 a.m., police said.The victim, a 37-year-old woman, was walking down the street when police said she was approached by three men who pulled out a gun and robbed her. They took her CTA Ventra card, Social Security card, state ID and $40, and then took off.The woman was not hurt, police said. No one is in custody.