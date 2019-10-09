Woman robbed in Lincoln Park home invasion

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 32-year-old woman was wounded when three people beat and robbed her at gunpoint in her home Tuesday in Lincoln Park.She was in the residence about 9:10 p.m. in the 400 block of West Fullerton Parkway when she heard a knock on her door, Chicago police said. When she unlocked it, three males rushed in, hit her multiple times in the head and pointed a gun at her.The trio took property from the residence and ran off in an unknown direction, police said.The woman's condition was stabilized at Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said.No arrests have been made as Area North detectives investigate.