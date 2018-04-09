Woman robbed in River North by young teens, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police said a woman was robbed in the city's River North neighborhood Sunday night, apparently by boys in their early teens.

Police said the robbery occurred in the 300-block of North State Street at about 10:30 p.m. The 23-year-old victim said two unknown boys approached her and demanded property. When she refused, one of the suspects grabbed her purse and pushed her to the ground.

Police described the suspects as black males in approximately their early teens wearing gray hooded sweatshirts.

And investigation is ongoing. No one is in custody.
