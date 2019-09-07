Woman robbed, shot while sitting in car in Roseland

CHICAGO -- A 19-year-old woman was shot during a robbery Saturday in Roseland on the Far South Side.She was sitting in her vehicle about 2:18 a.m. in the 11300 block of South Harvard Avenue when three males approached, Chicago police said. Two of them displayed a handgun.The unarmed male snatched her cellphone, and one of the others shot her in the wrist, police said.The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.