Woman robbed, shot while sitting in car in Roseland

CHICAGO -- A 19-year-old woman was shot during a robbery Saturday in Roseland on the Far South Side.

She was sitting in her vehicle about 2:18 a.m. in the 11300 block of South Harvard Avenue when three males approached, Chicago police said. Two of them displayed a handgun.

The unarmed male snatched her cellphone, and one of the others shot her in the wrist, police said.

The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
roselandchicagowoman shotchicago shootingshooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lanes, ramps on Jane Byrne Interchange reopen Saturday
Man critically injured after bowling ball thrown at head in Cicero
Woman found burned in alley died of strangulation, autopsy says
Man guns down sister's boyfriend in Lawndale home: prosecutors
Chicago police oversight agency releases video of officer-involved shooting
Former Glenview nurse charged with sex assault
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, pleasant Saturday
Show More
Bringing good food, local artists to a Chicago food desert
American Airlines mechanic accused of sabotaging plane
Man involved in love triangle murder-suicide case speaks out
Indiana confirms 1st death linked to vaping, 5 deaths confirmed nationwide
Sony releases new Walkman for music player's 40th anniversary
More TOP STORIES News