Woman robs banks in Skokie, West Rogers Park on same day: FBI

Surveillance image of the suspect in a bank robbery Aug. 15, 2019, at the Wintrust Bank at 7555 N. Western Ave. | FBI

CHICAGO -- A woman robbed two banks Thursday in north suburban Skokie and West Rogers Park on the North Side.

About 11:50 a.m., a woman with a gun robbed the Byline Bank at 8400 Skokie Blvd. in Skokie, according to the FBI. The same woman robbed a Wintrust Bank about 4 p.m. at 7555 N. Western Ave. in Chicago.



The suspect is described as a 5-foot-5 woman in her 50s, according to the FBI. She wore a blue and white dress with a blue coat and a blue headscarf during the Chicago robbery, and a striped dress with a green coat in the Skokie hold-up.

The same woman is suspected in an April 29 robbery at a Huntington Bank branch at 10240 S. Cicero Ave. in Oak Lawn, according to the FBI. She wore a blue rain poncho, glasses and a black knit hat during that incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI's Chicago Field Office at 312-421-6700. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for tips that lead directly to her arrest.
