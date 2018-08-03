Woman robs elderly man while hugging him

An elderly man walking in Chicago's Southwest Side was robbed as a stranger attempted to lure him Friday morning.Police said the 93-year-old man was walking down the street in the 2200 block of West Cermak Road at about 8:45 a.m. when a young woman approached him, hugged him and asked him to come with her. The woman pickpocketed the man while she was hugging him, police said.The man refused to go with the woman and she ran away as a witness approached, authorities said.The man was not hurt and police didn't have anyone in custody.