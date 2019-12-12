Woman accuses ex-boyfriend of setting vehicle on fire in Grand Crossing: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman is accusing her ex-boyfriend of allegedly setting her vehicle on fire Thursday morning in Grand Crossing on the South Side, police said.According to police, the 29-year-old woman told officers around midnight she was in the 1400 block of East 69th Place when she allegedly saw her ex-boyfriend pour an accelerant on her black Jeep SUV and set in on fire.No one was injured and police said the ex-boyfriend is not in custody.CPD arson detectives are investigating.