Woman says Texas officer told her to follow him before sex assault

Arcola police officer charged w sexually assaulting a 23yo woman.



She says: Off Hector Ruiz pulled her over Sat, made her follow him (he in his patrol car, she in her own car) to an area with no one around...then, assaulted her.



Update at 6:30 on #abc13. Mug shot in video ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/AVV1sIWhHW