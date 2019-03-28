Crime & Safety

Woman caring for sick mom says squatters moved into her house, changed locks

EMBED <>More Videos

Imagine leaving home for just 3 days and when you come back, your house has been taken over by squatters who are now living inside. That's what happened to Frankie in Alameda.

By Cornell Barnard
ALAMEDA, California -- A homeowner got the shock of her life to find squatters living inside her house, leaving the place trashed, and that's just the beginning.

Frankie, who chooses not to give her last name, showed KGO-TV the epic mess she came home to after caring for her sick mom for three days.

"They moved the furniture, even the washer and dryer," said Frankie.

The contents of her home were turned upside down by squatters.

"I'm still looking for my father's ashes... So if you see a box that looks like dad," she added.

Frankie says the squatters not only made themselves at home, they even changed the locks.

"There's no reason for anyone to be in there, let alone change the locks on my house," Frankie said.



A neighbor's security camera captured a white Kia pulling up in front of the house early Saturday morning. Someone could be seen getting out, walking out of frame and minutes later, the lights turn on inside the house. Then someone opens the front door.

Frankie returned home Monday and heard someone inside. Much to her surprise, it was a woman holding a small child.

Police say 24-year-old Amber Milan was cited for trespassing.

"The girl said she had been allowed to stay there by a third party, didn't provide further info," said Alameda Police Lt. Wayland Gee.

Police say three or more people may have have been squatting inside the house.

Frankie is now trying to put her life, and her house, back together. She doesn't know why squatters would choose her house. She says a real estate website mistakenly shows her home to be in pre-foreclosure. She says that's a mistake because she has no mortgage.

'It's devastating, and I don't want it to happen to other people," Frankie added.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetycaliforniabizarrebreak insquatteru.s. & worldsurveillance videotrespassing
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
FBI, DOJ reviewing Jussie Smollett case, President Trump says
Powerball results: 1 winner for $768.4M jackpot
Opening Day: Cubs in Texas to take on Rangers, White Sox play Royals in Kansas City
Man indicted on state charges in Rockford deputy killing
Death penalty for man who raped, murdered girlfriend's daughter
Teen identified as 1 of 2 killed in Lawndale crash
3 vying to replace longtime Schaumburg mayor
Show More
Man beaten unconscious with baseball bat in CA
SWAT team with guns drawn raids home for toddler with fever
Smoking ban, stroller restrictions coming to Disney parks
1 killed, 2 wounded in Humboldt Park shooting
Riverside police warn pedestrians to obey traffic signals after girl, 11, hit by car
More TOP STORIES News