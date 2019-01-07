Woman sent 159K texts to man after first date, threatened to make sushi out of his kidneys, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman sent 159,000 texts to a man she went on a single date with and threatened him, police say.

PHOENIX, Arizona --
A Phoenix woman accused of stalking a man met on a dating site and sending him more than 65,000 text messages apparently sent more than twice that many.

SEE MORE: Woman accused of stalking, sending man 65,000 texts after 1 date
EMBED More News Videos

Can you imagine getting 65,000 text messages after just one date? An Arizona woman is accused of doing just that. And that's not all.



Jacqueline Ades sent a man more than 159,000 text messages - some of which were threatening - over the course of nearly 10 months, according to police records the Arizona Republic obtained via a public records request. The two went on a single date.

The man, whose name has not been released, called the police after he found Ades parked outside his home in July 2017. Paradise Valley officers escorted her off his property and that's when police say Ades began threatening the man.

One text read: "I'd make sushi outta ur kidneys n chopsticks outta ur hand bones."

In April 2018, Ades was arrested for trespassing inside his home while he was out of the country.

Ades has pleaded not guilty to charges of stalking and criminal trespassing. Her trial was scheduled to begin Feb. 5.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldonline datingtext messagesdatingArizona
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Woman accused of stalking, sending 65,000 texts after one date
Top Stories
Cody Parkey: 'You can't make this up'
Car found riddled with bullets outside Crestwood hotel
Chance the Rapper apologizes for past work with R Kelly
2 shot during fight in Montgomery pizza restaurant
More charges possible for 2nd suspect in Jazmine Barnes murder
Babysitter accused of killing baby, giving body to mother
Woman killed, body left wrapped in plastic for a week in car
The most expensive real estate rentals in Chicago
Show More
Mom refuses to pay sitter, tries paying in 'ice cream and fun'
Trump says he 'can relate' to federal workers not getting paid
5 teens killed in Poland escape room fire; man charged
Bears fall to Eagles, 16-15, after kicker Cody Parkey misses field goal, ending Bears' season
More News