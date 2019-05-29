Woman seriously injured in West Rogers Park hit-and-run

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 69-year-old woman was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Chicago's West Rogers Park neighborhood Tuesday night, police said.

The woman was crossing the street in the 7100-block of North Ridge Boulevard at about 9:55 p.m. when police said she was struck by a red SUV.

The woman was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in serious condition. Police said the red SUV fled the scene.

No one is in custody, police said. The Chicago Police Major Accidents Division is investigating.
