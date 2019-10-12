Woman seriously wounded in Back of the Yards shooting

CHICAGO -- A 23-year-old woman was shot in the face and seriously wounded Saturday in the Back of the Yards on the South Side.

She was riding in a vehicle about 1:51 a.m. in the 1700 block of West 51st Street when a male walking nearby shot her, according to Chicago police. An acquaintance drove her to a fire station in the 2200 block of West 51st.

The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.
