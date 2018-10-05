Woman set on fire by boyfriend dies 2 months after West Pullman attack

Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO --
A woman died Thursday morning nearly two months after her boyfriend poured gasoline on her and set her on fire in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Stephanie Smith, 52, showed up at Stroger Hospital on Aug. 9 complaining of chest pains, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office. Doctors discovered third-degree burns all over her torso.

Smith told investigators that her boyfriend had poured gasoline on her and lit her on fire sometime on Aug. 6 in the 12200 block of South Morgan, authorities said. She refused to give investigators his name or any further information at the time. The attack was being investigated as an aggravated domestic battery.

It was not immediately clear Friday afternoon whether detectives have since identified a suspect or made an arrest in the case, police said.

Smith, who lived in the same block where the attack occurred, was pronounced dead at the hospital at 5:57 a.m. Thursday, the medical examiner's office said. An autopsy Friday found she died from complications of thermal injuries suffered in the gasoline fire and her death was ruled a homicide.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
woman attackedwoman killeddomestic violenceChicagoWest Pullman
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Chicago officer found guilty of 2nd-degree murder
Loop streets re-open as peaceful demonstrations end
Jason Van Dyke trial jurors: 'We didn't come here for race. We came here for right and wrong'
City Hall empties ahead of planned Van Dyke protests in Loop
LIVE BLOG: Jason Van Dyke trial on Laquan McDonald murder charges
Jason Van Dyke trial, Laquan McDonald shooting timeline
Man charged with attempted murder of Alsip cop in Mount Greenwood crash
Report: Medical marijuana use up 80 percent in Illinois
Show More
Study: Therapy dogs can spread superbugs to kids
TIMELINE: Police shooting deaths that shocked the nation
Senate votes to advance Kavanaugh nomination to final vote
What is a cloture vote?
More News