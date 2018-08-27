Woman severely beaten, sexually assaulted in West Town, police say

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police have issued an alert after a woman was severely beaten and sexually assaulted Sunday morning in the West Town neighborhood.

The sexual assault occurred at about 7 a.m. in the 1200-block of West Ohio Street, police said. The woman was walking down the sidewalk when police said a male attacker approached her, pulled her into an alley where he severely beat her and sexually assaulted her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area Central Bureau of Detectives at (312) 747-8380.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sexual assaultattackbeatingchicago crimeWest TownChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 shot on Dan Ryan Expressway
Families mourning after 8 children killed in Little Village fire
Lane closures in effect for Lake Shore Drive resurfacing project
Kankakee boy, 8, dies of gunshot wound
David Katz: Who is the Jacksonville shooting suspect?
'Everybody was screaming in fear': Chicagoans describe escape from Jacksonville shooting
Video shows moments before deadly Jacksonville shooting
Heart patient visited by Drake gets second birthday wish
Show More
Bush 43, Obama expected to speak at McCain's funeral
AccuWeather: Heat Advisory for much of Chicago area Monday
Thousands of shoes distributed at anti-bait truck event
Hendricks shuts down Reds, Cubs win 9-0 to complete sweep
More News