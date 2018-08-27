Woman severely beaten, sexually assaulted in West Town, police say

Chicago police have issued an alert after a woman was severely beaten and sexually assaulted Sunday morning in the West Town neighborhood.The sexual assault occurred at about 7 a.m. in the 1200-block of West Ohio Street, police said. The woman was walking down the sidewalk when police said a male attacker approached her, pulled her into an alley where he severely beat her and sexually assaulted her.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area Central Bureau of Detectives at (312) 747-8380.