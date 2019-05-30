Woman pushed to the ground, sexually abused in Lincoln Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was pushed to the ground and sexually abused in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood Wednesday night, police said.The 26-year-old woman was grabbed from behind at about 10:36 p.m. in the 1800-block of North Burling Street, police said. The man pushed her to the ground and then police said he sexually abused her.The man fled the scene on foot, police said. He is described as 30-40 years old, 5'6" to 5'10" with a black snapback hat with short hair on the sides and was wearing a black T-shirt and black pants.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.