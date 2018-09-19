Woman sexually abused on NW Side

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago police have issued an alert about a man wanted for sexually abusing a woman on the Northwest Side Monday night.
The woman was walking in the 4700-block of West Addison Street when she noticed a man following her from behind. Police said he then touched her inappropriately and tried to move her to another location.
The woman was able to fight him off, but she has a minor injury. The man fled in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8261.