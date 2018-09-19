Woman sexually abused on NW Side

Chicago police have issued an alert about a man wanted for sexually abusing a woman on the Northwest Side Monday night.The woman was walking in the 4700-block of West Addison Street when she noticed a man following her from behind. Police said he then touched her inappropriately and tried to move her to another location.The woman was able to fight him off, but she has a minor injury. The man fled in an unknown direction.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8261.