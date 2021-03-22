Woman sexually assaulted at gunpoint in Lakeview, police say

A 29-year-old woman was walking in the 1000-block of West School Street around 3:45 a.m. when a man grabbed her from behind, according to police. He told her he had a gun, forced her into an alley and attacked her. The offender then fled eastbound on foot.
The male was described to be in his early 30s, around 5-foot-10 and approximately 175 pounds, police said. He was wearing black nylon covering on his head.
Police suggest residents take the following actions:
- Always be aware of surroundings.
- Pay special attention to suspicious people loitering in the area and report them to the police.
- If confronted by an offender, remain calm.
- Remember any unique descriptive characteristics of offenders such as scars, limp acne, teeth, etc.
- Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to police.
- Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender.
- Walk in pairs.
Contact the Bureau of Detectives, Area Three with any information at 312-744-8261.