Woman sexually assaulted at gunpoint in Lakeview, police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released a community alert after a woman was sexually assaulted in Lakeview early Sunday morning.

A 29-year-old woman was walking in the 1000-block of West School Street around 3:45 a.m. when a man grabbed her from behind, according to police. He told her he had a gun, forced her into an alley and attacked her. The offender then fled eastbound on foot.

The male was described to be in his early 30s, around 5-foot-10 and approximately 175 pounds, police said. He was wearing black nylon covering on his head.

Police suggest residents take the following actions:

  • Always be aware of surroundings.


  • Pay special attention to suspicious people loitering in the area and report them to the police.


  • If confronted by an offender, remain calm.


  • Remember any unique descriptive characteristics of offenders such as scars, limp acne, teeth, etc.


  • Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to police.


  • Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender.


  • Walk in pairs.


Contact the Bureau of Detectives, Area Three with any information at 312-744-8261.
