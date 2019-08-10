Woman sexually assaulted at knifepoint in Gresham

CHICAGO -- A woman was forced into a vehicle and sexually assaulted Saturday in Gresham on the South Side.The 27-year-old was walking about 6 a.m. in the 800 block of West 76th Street when a male in a red car pulled up and tried to talk to her, Chicago police said. According to police, the area is known for prostitution.The woman ignored the male and kept walking, at which point the male got out of his car with a knife and forced the woman inside, police said. He then drove her to the 7700 block of South Peoria Street where he sexually assaulted her.The woman was able to eventually get away and called the authorities, police said. She was taken to St. Bernard Hospital where she is in good condition.No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.