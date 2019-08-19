Woman sexually assaulted at knifepoint in Gresham

CHICAGO -- Police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a female last week in Gresham on the South Side.

A female was walking between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. Aug. 10 near the 7600-block of South Halsted Street when a man approached her and pushed an unknown object into her back, Chicago police said.

He ordered her into his vehicle, drove her to an alley in the 7700-block of South Peoria Street and sexually assaulted her at knifepoint, police said.

The female was able to escape his vehicle, and the man drove off, police said.

He is described as 20 to 30 years old and 6-foot-2. He was driving a red vehicle of an unknown make and model.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8271.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
