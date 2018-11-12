Woman sexually assaulted by home invader in Brighton Park

A woman was sexually assaulted after a man broke into her home in the Brighton Park neighborhood Sunday morning, Chicago police said.The man broke into the home in the 4300-block of South Richmond Street between 8:15-8:45 a.m., police said. He hit and choked the woman, then sexually assaulted her, police said.The suspect is described by police as a Hispanic male with a full mustache and beard. He is 25 to 30 years old, 5-feet-7 to 5-feet-9, 200-250 pounds, wearing a black shirt with the words "security" on the front with black pants and black bandana with designs.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Detectives at (312) 747-8380.