Woman sexually assaulted in homeless camp in South Loop, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was sexually assaulted Saturday after being promised shelter and brought to a homeless encampment in the South Loop.

Around 7:45 a.m., the woman was standing about at the Greyhound bus station at 630 W. Harrison St. when she was approached by a man on a Divvy bike who offered to help her find shelter, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

Police said the man took her to a known homeless encampment below the Interstate 290 overpass in the 400 block of South Des Plaines Street and sexually assaulted her.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment and will require surgery to treat her injuries, police said.

The man was described as between 20 and 29-years-old, with a slim build, short dark hair, a dark complexion and facial hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with white lettering, black pants, a black baseball cap and gray shoes with orange soles.

The man is believed to be homeless and lives in the encampment where the assault took place, police said.

If you have any information about this incident, call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.
