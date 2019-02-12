A woman was dragged into an abandoned building and sexually assaulted Monday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.The 32-year-old woman was walking at about 2:10 a.m. when she noticed an unknown man following her for several blocks and then he disappeared, police said. As she was walking back to her home, police said the man grabbed her from behind and dragged her to the rear entrance of an abandoned building in the 1100-block of North Keystone Avenue and forced her inside.The man struck the victim in her head and then sexually assaulted her, police said. The man fled and the woman returned to a friend's house and was then transported to a hospital.The suspect is described by police as a man in his late teens or early twenties with black hair, about 5'8" to 5'10" with no facial hair and no visible tattoos. Police said he was wearing a black skull cap, orange sweater, blue jeans and white Nike Air Force Ones.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8261.