Woman sexually assaulted after entering what she believed was rideshare vehicle in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was sexually assaulted in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood after entering what she believed was a rideshare vehicle Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred at about 1 a.m. in the 1200-block of West Schubert Avenue, police said.

The 21-year-old woman told police she entered a gray SUV that she believed was a ride-share vehicle. She fell asleep in the SUV and when she awoke, a man was sexually assaulting her, police said.

The victim got out of the vehicle and the suspect fled westbound, police said. The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was treated and released.

No one is in custody. Area North detectives are investigating.
