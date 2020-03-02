Woman sexually assaulted in Uber rideshare vehicle after leaving Lakeview bar, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 28-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by an Uber rideshare driver in the Lakeview neighborhood Sunday night, Chicago police said.Police said the victim, a 28-year-old woman, was picked up by a rideshare service at around 7:40 p.m. in the 3300-block of North Sheffield Avenue after spending time at Redmond's Ale House. Police said a staff member at the bar hailed the Uber for the woman.The woman was then sexually assaulted inside the vehicle by the Uber driver before being driven about four miles west to the 3300-block of North Karlov Avenue in Kilbourn Park to be dropped off, police said.The woman was transported to Community First Hospital and police said she was in good condition.Police have not confirmed the identity of the Uber driver, but the rideshare app can provide detectives with the driver's name, license plate number and other information.Uber released this written statement:ABC7 has also reached out to Redmond's Ale House for comment.Meanwhile, the crime has some thinking about how safe they are."It's crazy, I mean I live down the street and you think that you'd be able to get in an Uber and trust someone to just get you home at a decent time and you really can't trust anyone," said Lakeview resident Morgan McKinnon.The crime is under investigation and no one is in custody, police said.