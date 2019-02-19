Woman sexually assaulted in West Pullman; Suspect in custody

Police have arrested a man after a sexual assault Monday night in the West Pullman neighborhood Chicago police said.A 20-year-old woman was walking home at 10:15 p.m. when a man approached her in the 11700-block of South Union.Police said the man forced the woman into a car and assaulted her. The woman was transported to a hospital in good condition.Officers in the area found a vehicle matching the victim's description and placed a suspect into custody, police said. Charges are pending.