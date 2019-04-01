Crime & Safety

Woman sexually assaulted inside limo in Gold Coast

EMBED <>More Videos

A woman was sexually assaulted by a man inside a limo in the Gold Coast neighborhood Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was sexually assaulted by a man inside a limo in the Gold Coast neighborhood Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

The woman was walking in the 1200-block of North State Street at about 4:30 a.m. when police said a man offered her a ride in his black stretch limo. When she entered, the suspect asked for payment and then sexually assaulted her, police said.

The suspect is described by police as about 30 years old, five feet nine inches tall with a slim build and short or medium length dark wavy hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetygold coastchicagochicago crimesexual assault
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Search continues for 2 missing in DuPage River in Shorewood
Protests for, against Kim Foxx taking place Monday
1 in custody after hammer attack on CTA Red Line
2 firefighters injured in East Garfield Park fire
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and mild Monday
Chris Rock rips an absent Jussie Smollett at the NAACP Image Awards
Rapper Nipsey Hussle killed, 2 wounded in LA shooting
Show More
Quick Tip: Fake job search firms prey on job-seekers
Barber who overcame homelessness now helping others launch cutting careers
1 killed, 4 wounded in East Garfield Park shooting
Michigan State upsets Duke to reach Final Four, join Auburn, Texas Tech, Virginia
Chicago mayoral candidates rally supporters to get out the vote
More TOP STORIES News