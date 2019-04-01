Woman sexually assaulted inside limo in Gold Coast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was sexually assaulted by a man inside a limo in the Gold Coast neighborhood Sunday morning, Chicago police said.The woman was walking in the 1200-block of North State Street at about 4:30 a.m. when police said a man offered her a ride in his black stretch limo. When she entered, the suspect asked for payment and then sexually assaulted her, police said.The suspect is described by police as about 30 years old, five feet nine inches tall with a slim build and short or medium length dark wavy hair.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.