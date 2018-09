Chicago police are looking for a man they said sexually assaulted a woman on a charter bus parked on the West Side.The assault happened at the bus yard in the 4500-block of West Grenshaw Street on Sunday, police saidThe 20-year-old victim said her attacker was armed with a gun and demanded she get on the parked charter bus. Police said he then sexually assaulted her on the bus.Chicago police are investigating and no one is in custody.