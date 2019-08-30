Woman sexually assaulted on Museum Campus, police say; 1 in custody

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was sexually assaulted on the Museum Campus early Friday morning and one person is in custody, Chicago police said.It started when a 34-year-old woman and her boyfriend were arguing at around midnight in the 500-block of East Solidarity Drive, police said. The man told police he walked away and when he came back, he saw the woman come out from behind the bushes with another man.Police said the boyfriend and the man began to fight. Nearby officers saw what was going on, came over and started to investigate.The boyfriend told police the man sexually assaulted his girlfriend. People were still around the area at the time.The man was then placed in custody. The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment.Police said the victim is not cooperating with them. Police said the attack was not random and Area Central detectives are investigating.