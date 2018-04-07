Woman shoots dog to break up fight

A photo of a gun is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A woman in southwest suburban Montgomery was charged for discharging a firearm in an attempt to stop a dog from attacking her dog.

Montgomery police said that on March 26 the dog belonging to Mark Gomez, 58, attacked the dog belonging to Aubrey Wells, 45. As the dogs continued fighting in a vacant lot in the 1300 Block of Pearl Street, Wells attempted to separate them by firing two shots from a firearm, striking Gomez's dog. The dogs were eventually separated and taken to an animal hospital for injuries.

Wells was charged with discharge of a firearm. Gomez was charged with keeping a dangerous animal.

Both are due in court April 26.
