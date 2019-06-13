Woman shoplifting at Belmont Cragin Walgreens fatally shot, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman shoplifting in a Walgreens on Chicago's Northwest Side was fatally shot inside the store Wednesday night, police said.The shooting occurred at about 11:30 p.m. in the 4800-block of West Fullerton Avenue. Police said the woman was shoplifting and was confronted by the manager.Another man then intervened and got into an argument with the woman. Police said he then pulled out a gun and shot her in the head.The woman was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released.The man fled the scene in a blue or black Ford SUV and is not in custody. Witnesses told police the shooter was wearing a red hoodie and dark jeans.Area North detectives are investigating.