Woman shoplifting at Belmont Cragin Walgreens fatally shot, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman shoplifting in a Walgreens on Chicago's Northwest Side was fatally shot inside the store Wednesday night, police said.

The shooting occurred at about 11:30 p.m. in the 4800-block of West Fullerton Avenue. Police said the woman was shoplifting and was confronted by the manager.

Another man then intervened and got into an argument with the woman. Police said he then pulled out a gun and shot her in the head.

The woman was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released.

The man fled the scene in a blue or black Ford SUV and is not in custody. Witnesses told police the shooter was wearing a red hoodie and dark jeans.

Area North detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobelmont craginwoman shotchicago shootingviolence against womenchicago crimeshooting
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'This is my fetish': Man charged in forest preserve sex assault near Hoffman Estates
Man attempted to lure 3 girls into Scottsdale home, police say
Several reported injured in South Side crash
Boy's godfather blocked from school's 'Donuts for Dads' event
Teen dies, rushed into burning NYC building to save little girl
Teen throws baby in car seat to the ground, blames laced marijuana
South Carolina mom gets arrested after confronting son's bullies at school
Show More
Watch Live: High waves in Lake Michigan; Beach Hazard in effect
Federal hate crime charges filed in black church fires
Same-sex flamingo pair showcase their love at Denver Zoo
Chicago AccuWeather: Cool and windy Thursday, stray shower possible
Defense admits Brendt Christensen killed Yingying Zhang at U of I
More TOP STORIES News