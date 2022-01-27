woman attacked

PA woman shot by gunman who followed her home after accidental bump at market, police say

As the woman opened her front door, police say Moenell Coleman fired multiple shots.
By 6abc Digital Staff, Katherine Scott
Gunman follows woman home after accidental bump at market: Police

COATESVILLE, Pennsylvania -- Police in Chester County, Pennsylvania are searching for a suspected gunman who they say followed a woman home from a store after an accidental bump.

The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Moenell Coleman of Coatesville. Police say he has ties to Wilmington, Delaware and Norristown, Pennsylvania.


The incident unfolded around 9:50 a.m. Wednesday at the Coatesville Market.

The City of Coatesville Police Department says a woman in her 20s accidentally bumped Coleman while at the market.

According to investigators, the woman apologized but Coleman became enraged and threatened to shoot her.

The woman left the store, but police say Coleman continued to threaten to shoot her.

Police say she drove less than a block away to her home. Coleman, who had followed the woman home from the market, saw her park and approached her house.

As the woman opened her front door, police say Coleman fired multiple shots.

"I heard the shots. It was like ten," neighbor Jordan Mayo told our sister station in Philadelphia. "It's crazy out here."

"I heard all the sirens, the police, the firefighters, ambulance," said neighbor Betsy, who declined to provide her last name.

The woman was grazed in the right leg and treated at the scene.

Her brother, who was in the house, was hit by a bullet. He was taken to Paoli Hospital, but his condition has not been released.

Chopper 6 was over the scene in Coatesville Wednesday afternoon. Shattered glass could be seen by the front door.



Police say they searched Coleman's home and found evidence of the shooting, but he was not there.

Coleman has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault and other crimes.

He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Coatesville police at 610-384-2300.
More TOP STORIES News