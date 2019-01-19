19-year-old woman fatally shot in head in Little Village

CHICAGO --
Two people were shot, one fatally, Saturday morning in the Little Village neighborhood on the West Side, according to police.

At 1:05 a.m., a 22-year-old man driving with a 19-year-old female passenger was stopped at a red light in the 2100 block of South Rockwell, Chicago police said. Someone in a dark sedan pulled up and unleashed gunfire at the two.

The woman was struck multiple times in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The man was shot in the left arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

The Cook County medical examiner's office didn't immediately confirm the death.

