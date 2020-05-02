chicago violence

Woman shot, robbed in Chicago's Jeffery Manor neighborhood

CHICAGO -- A 33-year-old woman was robbed and shot Saturday in Jeffery Manor on the South Side.

About 9:30 a.m. she was in the 9500 block of South Jeffery Avenue, when she was approached by a man in his 20s, who pulled out a gun and shot her in the foot before taking valuables from her purse, Chicago police said.

She took herself to Trinity Hospital for treatment, police said. She is in good condition.

Area South detectives are investigating. No arrest have been made, police said.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagojeffery manorwoman shottheftpurse snatchingwoman injuredrobberygun violencechicago violenceviolencearmed robbery
CHICAGO VIOLENCE
Off-duty firefighter shot in Fernwood
33 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Woman, 24, shot in head in drive-by in Little Village: police
Boy, 17, found fatally shot in Austin on West Side: police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Pritzer gives update on Illinois' COVID-19 cases
Evanston farmer's market reopens under modified stay-at-home order restrictions
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Eta Aquariid meteor shower: When and how to watch
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Pritzker says major plan to trace COVID-19 cases needed before re-opening
Grim Reaper visits Florida's reopened beaches amid coronavirus
Show More
City spreads chicken manure to deter gathering with stench
How to combat post-quarantine separation anxiety in dogs
Former Blue Bell CEO charged in 2015 listeria outbreak
Epstein frequented Harvard, had own office, report finds
Man killed in hit-and-run while walking on Bishop Ford
More TOP STORIES News