Woman shot, robbed in Chicago's Jeffery Manor neighborhood

CHICAGO -- A 33-year-old woman was robbed and shot Saturday in Jeffery Manor on the South Side.About 9:30 a.m. she was in the 9500 block of South Jeffery Avenue, when she was approached by a man in his 20s, who pulled out a gun and shot her in the foot before taking valuables from her purse, Chicago police said.She took herself to Trinity Hospital for treatment, police said. She is in good condition.Area South detectives are investigating. No arrest have been made, police said.