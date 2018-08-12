Woman shot at Englewood block party

A dispute at a block party ended with a woman being shot in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.The 29-year-old had been arguing with someone in the 1300 block of West 73rd Street, Chicago police said. That person left the party and then returned about 3:25 a.m. to shoot the woman.The woman suffered a gunshot wound to her arm, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition had stabilized.Area South detectives were investigating.