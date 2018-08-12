Woman shot at Englewood block party

Police investigate the scene where a woman was shot Sunday morning in the 1300 block of West 73rd St. (Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times)

Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO --
A dispute at a block party ended with a woman being shot in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 29-year-old had been arguing with someone in the 1300 block of West 73rd Street, Chicago police said. That person left the party and then returned about 3:25 a.m. to shoot the woman.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to her arm, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition had stabilized.

Area South detectives were investigating.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago shootingchicago violenceChicagoEnglewood
Top Stories
Family of a man who stole and crashed a plane is 'stunned and heartbroken'
Woman dead after shooting at Skokie hotel
WATCH: Cars swept away by floodwaters at NJ car dealership
NASA spacecraft named for U of C professor rockets toward sun
Man charged with armed robbery in parking lot of Orland Park movie theater
Bicyclist wounded in Morgan Park shooting
Daily Herald: Blackhawks' Stan Mikita memorial
Bitcoin scammers target wealthy, threaten to expose 'secret'
Show More
AccuWeather: Highs in upper 80s and mainly dry on Sunday
Boy, 1, found dead in Gage Park
Police seek man, woman in Batavia death investigation
Help kids prepare for the new school year
More News