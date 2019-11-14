Woman shot at GoLo gas station in Lansing, police say

LANSING, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are searching for a shooter who injured a woman at a gas station in south suburban Lansing Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred at the GoLo gas station along South Torrence Avenue near 186th Street at around 10:30 a.m.

Witnesses said the woman was shot while sitting in a vehicle with multiple people. There was also a child seat inside the vehicle, but it remains unclear if any children were in the car at the time.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lansingwoman shotshootinggas station
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting kills 2, injures 4
Chicago casino bill fails in Springfield
Police report reveals new details on Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings racist incident
Recreational marijuana dispensary 'same-site' licenses issued; 3 in Chicago
Police seek suspect in fatal drive-by shooting in Little Village
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, still cold Thursday night
Lightfoot proposes reducing penalties for marijuana use in Chicago
Show More
Woman struck, critically injured by CPD squad car in South Shore
Racist video sparks fight at Tinley Park high school
Chicago 'Holidays in the Loop' guide 2019
Cigarette smoking falls to record low in the United States: Report
Marist Red Hawks prepare for rematch against 8A powerhouse Loyola in playoffs
More TOP STORIES News