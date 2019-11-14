Woman shot at GoLo gas station in Lansing, police say

LANSING, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are searching for a shooter who injured a woman at a gas station in south suburban Lansing Thursday morning.The shooting occurred at the GoLo gas station along South Torrence Avenue near 186th Street at around 10:30 a.m.Witnesses said the woman was shot while sitting in a vehicle with multiple people. There was also a child seat inside the vehicle, but it remains unclear if any children were in the car at the time.