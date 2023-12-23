Chicago shooting: Woman shot while driving in Scottsdale, police say

CHICAGO -- A woman was hospitalized after being shot while driving Friday night on the city's Southwest Side.

The 28-year-old woman was driving in the 4500 block of West 83rd Street at about 6:10 p.m. when a man driving in blue Jeep fired shots, hitting her in both her legs and her abdomen, according to police.

The woman drove to a gas station in the 8700 block of South Harlem Avenue, and after calling authorities, was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition.

No one is in custody.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)