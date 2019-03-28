Crime & Safety

Woman shot during attempted robbery in Austin

A 59-year-old woman was shot Wednesday night during an attempted robbery on Chicago's West Side.

The victim was driving around 7:15 p.m. in the 5200-block of West Potomac Avenue in the city's Austin neighborhood. Police said when she stopped at a stop sign, two men armed with a handgun approached the vehicle and demanded her belongings.

She refused and the suspects allegedly fired shots and ran away. The woman was shot in the hand and transported in good condition to West Suburban Hospital.

No one is in custody.
