carjacking

Woman critically wounded after shot during Aurora carjacking

Aurora carjacking may be connected to earlier carjacking in Maple Park, police say
By Alexis McAdams
AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman was shot during a carjacking in west suburban Aurora Saturday evening, according to the Aurora police department.

Investigators were on the scene of the carjacking that took place in the 1200-block of North Orchard Road, around 4 p.m.

The woman was parked in a Wendy's parking lot when police said several offenders surrounded the car.

SAFETY TIPS: What to do if you're approached by a carjacker
EMBED More News Videos

It only takes seconds to become the victim of a carjacking. Security expert Moody Andrews explains what to do if you're caught in a similar crime.



Moments later, the woman was shot at least one time and the offenders took off in her vehicle.

Right now, investigators are reviewing surveillance tapes as detectives work to track the stolen car down.

Police said a car left in the parking lot was connected to another carjacking earlier Saturday in Maple Park.

The woman was transported to Amita Health Mercy Hospital in Aurora in critical condition, according to a police spokesperson.


RELATED: Chicago carjacking today: Armed carjackers force couple from car in Lincoln Park, police say

Aurora police said they are working with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office to investigate the possible connection between carjackings in Maple Park and Aurora Saturday.

Just before 3:30 p.m., Maple Park police responded to the area of County Line Road and Peterson Road after a report of a carjacking.

Officers said the victim said they pulled over to help what appeared to be an accident when three offenders appeared from two vehicles, with one producing a handgun. They forced the victim out of their vehicle before taking off westbound down Barber Greene Road, police said.

The woman's car taken from Aurora has not yet been found, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
auroramaple parktheftwoman shotwoman injuredwoman attackedcar theftstolen carcarjacking
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CARJACKING
Armed carjackers force couple from car in Lincoln Park: police
Chicago carjackers shoot at CTA worker while stealing car, police say
What to do if you're approached by a carjacker
16-year-old boy charged with murder in Bridgeport attempted carjacking
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL Region 5 becomes 1st to move to Tier 1 mitigations, allowing indoor dining
Chicago protest expected as IL braces for possible unrest leading to inauguration
Former CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson denies sexual assault lawsuit accusations
Gary man leads police on hours-long chase with shots fired
New West Loop deli opens during pandemic
FBI warns houses of worship among possible targets leading up to Inauguration Day
Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots among largest in US history
Show More
Chicago Weather: Light snow/flurries Sunday
Dr. Dre back home after reported brain aneurysm treatment
Aurora police investigate deadly shooting
Family with COVID-19 couldn't smell smoke to detect house fire
Hot Pockets recalled over possible glass contamination
More TOP STORIES News