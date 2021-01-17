Woman critically wounded after shot during Aurora carjacking

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=9666716" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It only takes seconds to become the victim of a carjacking. Security expert Moody Andrews explains what to do if you're caught in a similar crime.

#APDIncident: APD is on the scene of a carjacking in the 1200 block of North Orchard Road. One woman was injured and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Investigators are on the scene. More details to be released as they are available. pic.twitter.com/sDsb6rpdKp — Aurora Police Department (@AuroraPoliceIL) January 16, 2021

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman was shot during a carjacking in west suburban Aurora Saturday evening, according to the Aurora police department.Investigators were on the scene of the carjacking that took place in the 1200-block of North Orchard Road, around 4 p.m.The woman was parked in a Wendy's parking lot when police said several offenders surrounded the car.Moments later, the woman was shot at least one time and the offenders took off in her vehicle.Right now, investigators are reviewing surveillance tapes as detectives work to track the stolen car down.Police said a car left in the parking lot was connected to another carjacking earlier Saturday in Maple Park.The woman was transported to Amita Health Mercy Hospital in Aurora in critical condition, according to a police spokesperson.Aurora police said they are working with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office to investigate the possible connection between carjackings in Maple Park and Aurora Saturday.Just before 3:30 p.m., Maple Park police responded to the area of County Line Road and Peterson Road after a report of a carjacking.Officers said the victim said they pulled over to help what appeared to be an accident when three offenders appeared from two vehicles, with one producing a handgun. They forced the victim out of their vehicle before taking off westbound down Barber Greene Road, police said.The woman's car taken from Aurora has not yet been found, officials said.Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora police.